Practice paid off for Poppies goal hero Canavan

Liam Canavan believes practice paid off after he stole the headlines with a wonder goal in Kettering Town’s 3-1 victory over Biggleswade Town last weekend.

The midfielder returned to the starting line-up and duly delivered a memorable moment at Latimer Park as his stunning 35-yard volley into the top corner gave the Poppies an 11th-minute lead.

They went on to complete a third Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division win in a row with Rene Howe on target for the sixth successive game before Aaron O’Connor got the third after another Canavan piledriver came off the crossbar.

But it was that opening goal that had everyone talking and Canavan said: “I come out earlier than everyone else around 2.10pm and I am hitting those and people are always telling me to watch my hamstrings!

“I do practice them and one in 50 go in and luckily that one went in and we ended up getting the three points.

“I thought my second shot was close to going in as well but Aaron was there to tap it in anyway for a poacher’s goal.

“I am happy with the goal but to get another three points was the biggest thing for all of us.”

The Poppies return to league action with a tough trip to leaders Chippenham Town on Saturday and, having come back into the team last weekend, Canavan is hoping to contribute further as Kettering bid for a late surge towards the play-off positions.

Kettering are nine points off the top five after Slough Town beat Weymouth 3-0 on Tuesday and Canavan added: “It’s always frustrating to be on the bench but I came into it on Saturday and hopefully I helped make a difference.

“At the moment, we are going game-by-game and we aren’t really focusing on anyone else. We are just focusing on our own results.

“We will see where we are at the end of the season. Hopefully we can still push for the play-off places, you never know.”