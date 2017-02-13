Poppies will seek a maximum return from their next two

Kettering Town’s season appears to be hanging in the balance and boss Marcus Law knows only a maximum return from their next two matches will suffice.

The Poppies’ dwindling hopes of claiming an Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division play-off place suffered another huge blow at the weekend as they were edged out 1-0 at leaders Chippenham Town.

Paul White makes a fine save from a free-kick for the Poppies

Kettering are now 12 points off the top five with just 13 matches remaining and take on Kings Langley at Latimer Park on Saturday before travelling to Dunstable Town a week tomorrow.

Law was pleased with his team’s display despite the loss at the weekend and he is confident plenty more points will come if they continue to perform to that standard.

“We have to dust ourselves down and be ready to go again next weekend, that’s all we can do,” the Poppies manager said.

“We have got two games in quick succession on Saturday and then Tuesday and we have got to get maximum points and see what happens above us because they have all got to play each other.

Lewis Hornby challenges a Chippenham player during the Poppies' defeat

“If we put in the sort of performance we put in at Chippenham on a regular basis then we will win more than we lose.”