Poppies will keep plugging away, says Howe

Rene Howe insists all Kettering Town can do is to keep “plugging away” as they bid to mount a late surge for the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division play-off places.

The Poppies’ hopes of a top-five finish looked to be all-but over nearly two weeks ago when a 3-1 defeat to Merthyr Town at Latimer Park left them 11 points off the pace.

But a 4-1 victory over Frome Town and a 2-1 success at Hayes & Yeading United last Sunday saw that gap reduced to six.

Howe has now scored in each of the Poppies’ last five games after he smashed home the late winner at Hayes.

Kettering are now preparing to take on Biggleswade Town at Latimer Park on Saturday and while Howe knows they will need help from elsewhere if they are to make a last-ditch charge for the play-off places, he insists he and his team-mates are just focused on what they have to do.

“We are going to keep plugging away, that’s all we can do,” Howe said.

“We have got to play five or six of the teams around us and they will all have to play each other at some stage as well.

“There will be points dropped and gained everywhere but we have to get on a run and see where it takes us.

“We set ourselves a target over three blocks of six matches when there were 18 games left and we are on course at the moment.

“There are teams with games in hand so we know we will be looking for them to slip up but all we can do is keep winning.”

Howe’s hot streak in front of goal, which has seen him score eight in the last 10 matches has come, despite him featuring in a deeper role.

Normally regarded as an out-and-out striker, Howe has featured in a central midfield role recently and it seems to have had the desire effect.

“I think the fact that I am facing the goal rather than having my back to it is a key factor,” he added.

“When I was up there I was mainly doing the role of holding the ball up when it came forward.

“But in this deeper position I am able to get on the ball a bit more when I am facing the goal and I am also able to pick up second balls quicker as well.