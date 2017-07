Poppies to open the season with tough clash at Slough

Kettering Town have been handed a tough start to the new Evo-Stik South League Premier season.

The Poppies will travel to Slough Town, who were play-off semi-finalists last season, on the opening day on Saturday, August 12 before they host Redditch United at Latimer Park on Tuesday, August 15.

The August bank holiday weekend sees Marcus Law’s team travel to Kings Langley on Saturday 26 before hosting St Neots Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

The return fixture at St Neots is on Boxing Day while Kettering will host King’s Lynn Town on New Year’s Day.

Law’s team will round off the season with a home clash against Farnborough on Saturday, April 28.

The Poppies, meanwhile, have confirmed that they will now not be playing Solihull Moors in a pre-season friendly at Latimer Park next Thursday (July 20) after the Vanarama National League side pulled out of the fixture.

Kettering will instead now play a game at United Counties League Division One outfit Bugbrooke.

KETTERING TOWN FIXTURES 2017-18

EVO-STIK SOUTH LEAGUE PREMIER

AUGUST

Sat 12: Slough Town A

Tue 15: Redditch United H

Sat 19: Basingstoke Town H

Sat 26: Kings Langley A

Mon 28: St Neots Town H

SEPTEMBER

Sat 9: Weymouth A

Tue 12: St Ives Town A

Sat 23: Chesham United H

Tue 26: Banbury United H

Sat 30: Bishop’s Stortford A

OCTOBER

Sat 7: Merthyr Town H

Tue 10: Biggleswade Town A

Sat 14: Tiverton Town A

Tue 17: Royston Town H

Sat 21: Slough Town H

Tue 24: Redditch United A

NOVEMBER

Sat 4: Farnborough A

Sat 11: Hereford H

Tue 14: St Ives Town H

Sat 18: Dorchester Town A

Sat 25: Gosport Borough H

Tue 28: Banbury United A

DECEMBER

Sat 2: Frome Town A

Sat 9: Stratford Town H

Sat 16: Hitchin Town A

Sat 23: Dunstable Town H

Tue 26: St Neots Town A

JANUARY

Mon 1: King’s Lynn Town H

Sat 6: Basingstoke Town A

Sat 13: Kings Langley H

Sat 20: Merthyr Town A

Sat 27: Biggleswade Town H

FEBRUARY

Sat 3: Royston Town A

Sat 10: Tiverton Town H

Sat 17: Bishop’s Stortford H

Sat 24: Chesham United A

MARCH

Sat 3: Dorchester Town H

Sat 10: Gosport Borough A

Sat 17: Stratford Town A

Sat 24: Frome Town H

Sat 31: Weymouth H

APRIL

Mon 2: King’s Lynn Town A

Sat 7: Dunstable Town A

Sat 14: Hitchin Town H

Sat 21: Hereford A

Sat 28: Farnborough H