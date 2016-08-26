Poppies swoop for frontman Kaid

Kettering Town have completed the signing of striker Kaid Mohamed.

The frontman is currently being registered with the Evo-Stik Southern League and should be available to feature for the Poppies over the bank holiday weekend, which kicks-off with a home clash against Stratford Town tomorrow (Saturday).

The 32-year-old Welsh-born forward joins Kettering having played at Eastleigh and Tamworth on loan last season.

He started his career in Wales and had spells at Bath City, Cheltenham Town, AFC Wimbledon and also Northampton Town.

The new arrival comes after boss Marcus Law confirmed he was on the hunt for “new recruits” earlier this week following the news that Callum Westwood is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Law has now confirmed that both Liam Bateman and Liam Canavan should be fit for tomorrow’s clash while Wilson Carvalho is available again following a six-match ban.

And with Mohamed now on board, Law is hoping tomorrow will signal the “start of our season”.

“Kaid has got a proper goalscoring record against his name,” the Poppies manager said.

“But he is also a wide player and a winger bringing that goal average with him is very exciting when you add in the opportunities he will create for others.

“We have lacked creativity and that’s why I have gone out of my way to try to make this happen.

“With Liam Bateman, Liam Canavan and Wilson Carvalho all being back, it’s like having four new signings in place for tomorrow.

“They all bring qualities to this level of football and I hope this can be the start of our season.”

The Poppies’ clash with Stratford is followed, 48 hours later, by a trip to King’s Lynn Town on Monday (3pm).