Poppies, Steelmen and Diamonds ready for more bank holiday action

Kettering Town, Corby Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds all return to action today (Monday) for the second parts of their bank holiday double-headers.

Poppies boss Marcus Law has come under pressure from the club’s fans following Saturday’s poor 3-0 home defeat to Stratford Town.

Corby Town's home clash with Coalville Town was abandoned after a downpour left the Steel Park pitch flooded. Picture by David Tilley

Law takes his squad to King’s Lynn Town this afternoon as they look to turn their poor form around in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division.

The Steelmen will just be hoping to get a full game in when they make the long trek to Spennymoor Town in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Their clash with Coalville Town was abandoned with a score at 1-1 following a massive downpour at Steel Park on Saturday.

Diamonds, meanwhile, will be looking to build on their first win of the Northern Prrmier League Division One South season when they take on Bedworth United this afternoon.

Goals from Brad Harris, Robbie Parsons and Lewis Leslie secured a 3-1 success for Andy Peaks’ side at Carlton Town on Saturday.