Poppies star Howe agrees to stay on

Kettering Town have made one of their most important moves of the summer so far after Rene Howe agreed to stay on at Latimer Park.

It has been a busy few days for Marcus Law with members of last season's squad agreeing new deals while new signings have also been coming through the door ahead of the new Evo-Stik South League Premier campaign.

But the news that last season's overall player of the year Howe is staying on will come as a relief to the manager and supporters after he enjoyed a fine campaign last time out.

Howe scored 15 goals and revelled in a deeper role during the second half of the season, despite the team picking up some indifferent results.

The news of Howe's new deal comes after the Poppies confirmed that centre-ha;f Ollie Thorne has signed for the club while Nathan Hicks also committed himself for the new season.

Defender Thorne had previously been at Latimer Park and made an impression before his stay was cut short through injury.

Hicks, meanwhile, made 52 appearances for the club last season, the most by any player, and scored five goals.

