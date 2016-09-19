Poppies set to go strong for Hillier Cup clash

Marcus Law has hinted he will be pick a strong Kettering Town team to take on AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the first round of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

The county rivals will clash for the second time in the competition in four months at Latimer Park.

Dom Langdon keeps close tabs on a Rushall opponents

The Poppies were beaten 2-1 by Andy Peaks’ side in last season’s final at Sixfields in May as Jack Ashton’s late goal secured the silverware for Diamonds.

Both teams made progress in the Emirates FA Cup at the weekend with Kettering winning 2-1 at Rushall Olympic while Diamonds stunned Vanarama National League South side Concord Rangers with a 3-1 success.

And while the Hillier Cup may not be Law’s top priority, he insists the loss to Diamonds in the final game of last season “hurt” him and the Poppies supporters.

“I have learned my lesson,” the Kettering boss said.

“I want us to win the game tomorrow night and we will be going out there to do just that.

“The defeat to them in May hurt our fans and it hurt me.

“I will be selecting a team to make sure we do our utmost to try to win the game.

“It’s not going to be easy either way.

“They have had a very good start to the season and they have had an outstanding result in the FA Cup against a team from two divisions higher.

“But we will look forward to the game and I will certainly be doing what I feel is right for our club.”