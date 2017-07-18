Poppies set for action while Steelmen head to Wellingborough

Kettering Town kick-off their pre-season friendly campaign at Brackley Town tonight (Tuesday).

And boss Marcus Law insists his main focus is on getting minutes into his players as they step up their preparations for the new Evo-Stik South League Premier season.

A number of the club’s summer signings will be on show after the Poppies added to their ranks over the weekend with the arrivals of Lindon Meikle and former Irchester United full-back Gary Stohrer, who has joined them from Frickley Athletic.

It should be a tough test against Kevin Wilkin’s Vanarama National League North outfit this evening but Law insists the result is the last thing on his mind.

“We have held back a little bit longer and we started two sessions earlier than normal so the lads are now hungry to get on the field,” the Poppies boss said.

“Around half of them are new to the club so it’s a case of getting everyone involved and it will mainly be a fitness exercise with plenty of chopping and changing.

“This will be Brackley’s third game so they are ahead of us in terms of minutes.

“The result isn’t the key for us, it’s of no interest. What is of interest is getting minutes into players.”

Law, meanwhile, admits there is still more work for him to do in the transfer market after a busy summer on that front at Latimer Park.

“There are still plenty of irons in fires,” he added.

“There were two areas that we needed to address and one of them still needs some work so we will carry on talking to people and see what we can do.”

Corby Town are back in pre-season action this evening when they head to United Counties League Premier Division side Wellingborough Town.

It will be David Bell’s team’s fourth friendly outing so far after they suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Brackley Town at the weekend.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds return to action tomorrow (Wednesday) night when they entertain Justin Edinburgh’s Northampton Town at Hayden Road.

Diamonds’ first-ever home game at the Rushden venue ended in victory as they beat Barwell 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw to lift the Dale Roberts Memorial Cup on Saturday.