Poppies round things off with ‘dead rubber’

Kettering Town round off their Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division season with a “dead rubber” at Banbury United tomorrow (Saturday).

A campaign that had promised so much ultimately saw the Poppies unable to sustain a challenge for the play-off places and it is now set to peter out into a top-10 finish.

Banbury, on the other hand, have enjoyed a fine season having been promoted last time out and their hopes of securing a top-five finish were only ended on Easter Monday when they went down 1-0 at second-placed Leamington.

At the same time, the Poppies were drawing 0-0 with Cambridge City in their final home game of the campaign.

Youngster Ben Baker featured in both games over the Easter weekend as Kettering went down 4-1 at Stratford Town last Saturday.

And boss Marcus Law looks set to give the youngsters further time on the pitch before they sign off for the summer.

“Banbury lost on Monday so they can’t get into the play-offs and that makes it a bit of a dead rubber,” the Kettering manager said.

“We will go there and we will make sure we make the right decisions in terms of personnel.

“Ben Baker performed very well over two games for us over Easter and we got Jack O’Connor more time on the pitch as well.

“We have had to deal with injuries and illness popping up on us and we had to shake it up a bit in terms of the bench on Monday.

“But we will look at it all in the build up to Saturday and pick the team that we feel can help us finish the season on a high note.”