Poppies round off pre-season in style

Kettering Town rounded off their pre-season programme with an impressive 5-0 success at Rushall Olympic.

The Poppies made the perfect start when Mathew Stevens, who has joined the club on loan from Peterborough United, scored his second goal in as many games after just four minutes.

And Kettering tore into their Evo-Stik League Premier hosts after the break.

Ben Milnes doubled their lead with a 20-yard strike early in the second half and fellow summer signing Rhys Hoenes made it 3-0 four minutes later.

Brett Solkhon hit the fourth just before the hour mark and Stevens rounded off a good afternoon with his second and Kettering’s fifth with seven minutes remaining.

The Poppies will now prepare for their opening Evo-Stik South League Premier match of the season at Slough Town next Saturday.