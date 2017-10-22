Poppies' response pleases boss Law

Marcus Law was pleased with the response of his Kettering Town players despite them being held to a 0-0 draw by Slough Town at Latimer Park.

The big game of the day in the Evo-Stik South League ended in deadlock as a strong wind made life difficult for both teams and ensured clear-cut chances were few and far between.

This effort from Aaron O'Connor was saved by Slough goalkeeper Jack Turner

The Poppies created the better openings but were unable to find a way through as they dropped to fourth in the table while the point was enough to send Slough to the summit.

Kettering are now preparing for a run of away matches, starting at sixth-placed Redditch United on Tuesday night.

But Law insists his players can be pleased with what they have done to this point.

“It was very difficult for the players and we had to take the conditions into consideration when making decisions,” the Poppies boss said.

“We sacrificed a technical player (Ben Milnes) to take the physical approach. They were firing in long throws and we needed to bring Marshall (Willock) on a lot earlier.

“But that seemed to stamp our authority on the game and if anything, I think Slough will be the team happier with the draw.

“More than the result, this was about the response from our players after the FA Cup defeat last Tuesday. I thought we performed well against a team sitting in second, now on top, who are happy to be going home with a draw.

“It was another solid defensive display and we had chances to win the game.

“We have now have a lot of away games coming up, which is going to make it tough. It will be important for the squad to stick together and we will have to rotate things.

“But we can be proud of what we have done so far. We are in the mix.

“And if teams who going to be fighting for the title are coming here to sit in and be defensive then that says a lot about us.”

There was good news before the game after it was announced that young left-back Ben Toseland has signed a contract with the Poppies until the end of next season.

The defender, who joined from Northampton Town in the summer, has impressed since getting his chance in the team.

And his efforts have now been rewarded.

“He waited for his opportunity and he took it,” Law added.

“He is a young lad and he ticks the boxes when it comes to what players the club want to put on a contract. We are excited about his future.”