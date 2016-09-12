Poppies must stop giving out gifts, says boss Marcus

Marcus Law knows his Kettering Town players must stop “gifting” their opponents goals if they to get their campaign right back on track.

The Poppies finally scored their first goals of the season at Latimer Park but were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw with Banbury United.

A rash challenge from James Brighton led to the penalty that allowed Banbury to take the lead and then a terrible mistake from goalkeeper Craig Hill presented George Jeacock with the chance to make it 2-1 to the visitors just before half-time after Rene Howe had equalised.

James Haran’s 40-yard strike eventually earned Kettering a share of the spoils.

But, as they prepare for the short trip to St Neots Town tomorrow (Tuesday) night, boss Law knows the individual errors must stop.

“Our approach play and our attacking play was decent,” he said.

“I think people are possibly frustrated with how we are trying to do it but you have to keep in mind the tactics that are being employed against us.

“You see teams defend and defend in all competitions and then go and nick one and that’s what happens in football.

“We have got to be a bit more clinical because I felt we attacked really well. We created opportunities and our finishing could possibly be better.

“What we have to do is try not to gift them lifelines and that’s what we are doing at the moment.

“Their goalkeeper has made a couple of very good saves and Liam has hit the bar with a header.

They might throw in the fact they are unlucky to hit the post but where is their individual error? Where is there gift?

They aren’t coming our way so we have to stop giving teams the lifelines and something to hang on to.”

Law had earlier confirmed the club are set to confirm two new signings today with former Northampton Town midfielder Lewis Hornby expected to be one of them.