Poppies legend Solkhon heading for a 'memorable season'

Marcus Law believes Brett Solkhon could be on his way to another “memorable season” with Kettering Town

The legendary defender celebrated his 35th birthday on Tuesday and scored two goals in the Poppies’ 4-3 success at St Ives Town as they bounced back from their first defeat of the season at Weymouth last weekend.

Solkhon is on the brink of history as he now sits on 479 appearances for the club as he aims to become only the second player after record appearance holder Roger Ashby to

play 500 games for the Poppies.

And Law is hoping Solkhon can reach that landmark during a season in which the Poppies are targeting a push for promotion.

Law said: “Brett has probably played more games than we might have expected him to this season.

“But he is playing well. I think there were a couple of headers that he should have made from a defensive point of view on Tuesday but he has redeemed himself with the two goals.

“He’s our top goalscorer, he’s Kettering through and through and this could be another landmark season for him.

“He’s got a target in his sights when it comes to appearances, if he does a full season then he is going to hit a magical number (500).

“He knows what we are trying to do here and I am sure he will continue to do all he can to make it a memorable season.”