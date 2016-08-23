Poppies’ injury woes grow as Westwood is ruled out

Kettering Town have been dealt another injury blow with Callum Westwood facing up to six weeks on the sidelines.

The youngster, who has produced some impressive displays despite the Poppies’ inconsistent start to the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division, was withdrawn during the poor 3-0 defeat at Basingstoke Town last Saturday.

And manager Marcus Law’s worst fears have now been confirmed after it was revealed that Westwood has suffered a tear of his meniscus.

He now joins an ever-growing injury list, which still includes Liam Bateman and Liam Canavan while Rene Howe will miss the next two matches due to suspension.

Wilson Carvalho is set to return following a six-game ban for the bank holiday double-header with a home clash against Stratford Town on Saturday being followed by a trip to King’s Lynn Town on Monday.

But Law has admitted the club will now look to add some fresh faces to the squad due to the ongoing injury problems.

“We aren’t having the best of luck over injuries at the moment,” the Poppies boss said.

“Callum is facing four to six weeks out with a meniscus tear, which is a real shame for him and us because he had started the season very well.

“The upshot of it is that two games in 48 hours is a test of how strong your squad is.

“And, as proven at the weekend when we had literally five key members of the squad missing, the strength in depth is not quite there.

“So we are working hard this week on possibly bringing in some new recruits while also being hopeful that three of those five will be available.”

