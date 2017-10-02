Poppies handed trip to Nantwich in the FA Cup

Marcus Law believes Kettering Town and Nantwich Town will look at their Emirates FA Cup fourth qualifying round clash as “an opportunity”.

The Poppies will make the trip to Cheshire a week on Saturday (October 14) after the two clubs were paired with each other in today’s draw.

Nantwich currently sit in 19th place in the Evo-Stik League Premier - the same level as Kettering - but they did beat National League North side Nuneaton Town 3-1 in the third qualifying round at the weekend.

The Poppies, meanwhile, earned their spot with a 3-2 success at Basford United thanks to goals from Aaron O’Connor (2) and Rhys Hoenes.

Boss Law knows his team, who have won 12 of their 13 matches in all competitions so far this season, will be in for a tough test when they go to Nantwich.

But he insists they will be fully prepared for what awaits them when the time comes as they bid to join the Football League clubs in the first round proper.

“Both teams will look at it in the same manner, there is an opportunity,” the Poppies manager said.

“They will be looking to use the fact they have home advantage and it is a club I know quite well with their progression in recent years.

“They, like us, have a decent following so it should be a good tie in front of a big crowd.

“It will be a difficult game but it’s a chance to get into the first round proper and we will look forward to it.

“We will do what we need to do and find out what we need to know about them and then, when the time comes, we will be ready for it.”