Poppies' full focus is on Merthyr

Marcus Law insists Kettering Town’s focus is solely on Merthyr Town as they head into another huge week of action.

The Poppies have made a flying start to the new season and their 4-2 success at Bedford Town in the first round of the Evo-Stik South League’s Bigfreebet.com Challenge Cup on Tuesday night made it 13 wins from 14 matches in all competitions so far.

That victory came after Kettering had booked themselves a trip to Nantwich Town in the fourth qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup next Saturday with a 3-2 win at Basford United last weekend.

But boss Law insists any thoughts about reaching the first round proper are firmly on the backburner as his team turn their attention back to the league.

The table-topping Poppies entertain fifth-placed Merthyr tomorrow (Saturday) before heading to eighth-placed Biggleswade Town on Tuesday night.

And he knows teams will be gunning for his side after their fine start.

“Our full focus is on Methyr and then that will bounce on to Biggleswade,” Law said.

“They are two teams who are up there and if we want to be competitive at the top end of the table then we have to make sure we pick up points and keep the run going.

“We are in a rich vein of form, our confidence and belief is there.

“But when you are at the top, you are there to be shot at we know teams will be wanting to pick us off.

“So every game a big one because we know that if we keep winning and keep picking up points then we will stay where we are.

“It’s Kettering Town and the expectation and want from everyone makes every game important for us.”

Kettering are putting on a couple of offers for fans for the match to mark ‘Non-League Day’.

The annual weekend, held during the international break, gives non-League clubs up and down the country an opportunity to attract new fans to their grounds.

And the Poppies are hoping to see their biggest home attendance of the season.

The club are offering season ticket holders for Premier League and Championship clubs the chance to go to Latimer Park for a reduced price.

Adults can gain admission to the match for just £6 (on presentation of a valid season ticket) while youths (under-16) can gain access for free (on presentation of a valid season ticket).

And, following on from that, a fan-led request has resulted in the club’s board to invite their own season ticket holders to bring a guest, new to the club, to the game at a cost of £6 (or free for anyone under-16).

A statement from the club said: “This is another way of supporting the day and also showing our appreciation to our season ticket holders.

“To take advantage of this offer, all our season ticket holders need to do is to go to Gate Three as normal and introduce their guest and we’ll do the rest.

“Obviously we’d like to see lots of new faces at Latimer Park, and we hope our season ticket holders will respect the ‘guest new to the club’ offer.”