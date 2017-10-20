Poppies facing a 'test of character' in another huge clash

Marcus Law believes his Kettering Town players are facing a “test of character” as they bid to bounce back from their FA Cup disappointment in another huge game this weekend..

The Poppies’ hopes of a first-round trip to Sky Bet League Two side Stevenage were ended as they were beaten 1-0 by Nantwich Town in front of over 900 fans in the fourth qualifying round replay at Latimer Park on Tuesday night.

But Kettering have little time to dwell on it as they gear up for a big clash at the top end of the Evo-Stik South League Premier this weekend.

While the Poppies were being knocked out of the FA Cup, they were being replaced at the top of the table by King’s Lynn Town while Slough Town also moved above them after a win over Tiverton Town.

Slough are the visitors to Latimer Park tomorrow (Saturday) in a repeat of the opening-day fixture, which saw the Poppies claim a 2-1 away success.

And Law is keen to ensure that there is no hangover after the midweek setback, which was the Poppies’ first defeat on their own ground this season.

“We have got a top-of-the-table clash with Slough tomorrow and we have got to bounce back,” the Kettering boss said.

“We have had a great start to the season and we haven’t won in the last three games.

“Now it will be a test of character and the question will be about whether we can hit back against Slough.

“We can’t beat ourselves up too much. We are in a far better place as a club than we were at this stage last season and we just couldn’t quite make that step up in the FA Cup.

“Hopefully it will be another big crowd like it was on Tuesday, hopefully everyone recognised that we gave it 100 per cent and we didn’t give up.

“We just couldn’t get over the line.”