Poppies draw a blank again

Kettering Town were held to a second successive 0-0 draw as they and Redditch United cancelled each other out in the Evo-Stik South League Premier.

Marcus Law rang the changes following the 0-0 draw with Slough Town as Mathew Stevens, James Brighton, Marshall Willock and Rhys Hoenes were all recalled to the starting line-up with Rene Howe, Ben Toseland, Ben Milnes and Lindon Meikle all named on the bench.

The first chance of the game fell to the hosts with Pauly Apostolopoulos forcing Paul White into a good save.

But Kettering created opportunities themselves with Stevens heading a Gary Stohrer cross straight at Ethan Ross before the home stopper made a fine save from a Brighton free-kick.

White was called into action again before the break, however, as he denied Zaqib Hussain but the Poppies started the second half brightly with Ross saving well from a Gary Mulligan header following a corner.

But after that, there were few chances for either side as the game petered out into a goalless draw.

The stalemate makes it no win in five for Law’s team as they now prepare to head to Leek Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy on Saturday.