Poppies could add two before they take on Frome

Kettering Town could have two new signings completed before they take on Frome Town at Latimer Park tonight (Tuesday).

Poppies chairman Ritchie Jeune revealed on social media yesterday that he was “expecting to sign two players”.

Kettering have been heavily linked with frontman James Hall who left Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division rivals St Neots Town last week but the identity of the potential signings have, so far, been kept under wraps.

On the pitch, the Poppies will be looking to bounce back after the 3-1 home defeat to Merthyr Town at the weekend.

The loss left Marcus Law’s men 11 points off the play-off positions and now they are preparing for another tough clash.

Having battled against the drop last season, Frome are pushing for a top-five finish this time around and sit in seventh spot going into this evening’s match.

The Kettering Town (Poppies) Supporters Trust, meanwhile, will be doing a half-time collection tonight to raise money for former Frome player Jamie Mines, who recently had to have three of his limbs amputated following a horrific accident.

A statement from the Trust said: “Jamie has a partner and two children and their lives have now changed forever.

“We hope you will be able to give no matter how small a donation.”