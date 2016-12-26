Poppies’ clash with Linnets a key game for both

Marcus Law believes Kettering Town’s clash with King’s Lynn Town at Latimer Park today (Monday) is a big game for both clubs.

The Poppies and Linnets have both underachieved from their pre-season expectations and both are some way off the play-off pace heading into the festive period.

Law admits “mistakes have been made” at Kettering, who are 10 points off the top five following last weekend’s 3-2 defeat at high-flying Slough.

But he is hoping his team can “put on a show” for the bank holiday crowd on Monday afternoon.

The Poppies boss said: “I think King’s Lynn, Weymouth and ourselves are three traditional non-League clubs that people know of and look at and say that we have all underachieved so far this season.

“We will all want to kick-start things over the Christmas period and that makes the game with King’s Lynn on Boxing Day really important for both clubs.

“It’s one of the best days on the sporting calendar, people are always out and about and we hope plenty will come along and see us.

“We will do our best to put on a show and get things going again.

“There have been mistakes made so far but it’s all about what we can do now to try to rectify it and make sure there is plenty to play for over the next few months.”