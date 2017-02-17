Poppies can expect another tough test

Marcus Law is expecting a “difficult game” when Kettering Town welcome Kings Langley to Latimer Park this weekend.

While the Poppies’ hopes of claiming a play-off place in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division seem to be fading after last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at leaders Chippenham Town, Kings Langley are still scrapping for points at the other end of the table.

Their 1-1 draw with Chippenham on Tuesday night has leaves them six points clear of the relegation zone.

Having been promoted from Division One Central last season, Kings Langley have had a decent first campaign at a higher level, even though they still have a bit of work to do to secure their place in the division for next season.

Kettering snatched a 2-1 success in the reverse fixture in November as goals from Liam Canavan and Paul Malone sealed victory after the hosts had gone in front in the second half.

And Law knows it will be another tough test for his team this weekend.

“Kings Langley have earned the right to play at this level, just like Kettering did a couple of seasons ago,” he said.

“The two clubs’ aspirations may well be different but in terms of realising those goals, the desire of both is exactly the same.

“It will be a difficult game and the conditions will be tough for both teams.

“Kings Langley’s pitch wasn’t the best when we went down there so they will be used to dealing with a tricky surface so they will be able to adjust quickly.”