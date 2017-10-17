Poppies can be 'confident but not arrogant' for huge cup replay

Marcus Law believes Kettering Town can go into their Emirates FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay with Nantwich Town tonight (Tuesday) “with confidence but not arrogance”.

The Poppies and the Dabbers will play to a finish at Latimer Park this evening for the right to travel to Sky Bet League Two side Stevenage in the first round proper on November 4.

The two teams shared a 1-1 draw at the Weaver Stadium on Saturday with Michael Richens’ first-half goal for Kettering being cancelled out by Sean Cooke’s fine free-kick 15 minutes from full-time.

Law admitted his team did not hit the heights that have taken them to the top of the Evo-Stik South League Premier at the weekend.

But they now have a chance to finish the job on their home ground where they have enjoyed a 100 per cent start to the campaign in all competitions.

And Law said: “We have sparred, we have got a feel for each other and we can bring them back to Latimer Park where we can go in with confidence but not arrogance.

“Quite clearly, form has gone out of the window.

“Our form certainly wasn’t of that standard on Saturday and I am pretty sure that if Nantwich put in that sort of work-rate, they won’t be in the position they are in for long.

“We are still in it, we have home advantage.

“They have to make the journey down to us and we have to make sure we are at it and do everything right and see what happens.”

The Poppies were backed by an army of travelling supporters in Cheshire in Saturday.

And Law is urging them to turn up in their numbers tonight as Kettering bid to reach the first round for the first time in six years.

“We were really grateful for the fans’ support at the weekend, they travelled in numbers for us,” the Kettering boss added.

“And now we really need the supporters to come and get behind us and make it a really good atmosphere.”