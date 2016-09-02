Poppies bring in striker O’Connor

Kettering Town have completed the signing of striker Aaron O’Connor.

The experienced frontman, who played for Rushden & Diamonds between 2009 and 2011, has been registered in time to be part of the Poppies squad for tomorrow’s (Saturday) FA Cup first qualifying round clash at Leek Town.

O’Connor has also had spells in the Football League with Luton Town and Newport County and spent time on loan at Stevenage last season whilst with Forest Green Rovers.

The 33-year-old’s arrival has been followed by the departure of Sam Smith.

Smith has been released by the Poppies after joining them during pre-season ahead of a move to Australia.