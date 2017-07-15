Poppies bring in Meikle

Kettering Town have added another new signings to their squad as they step up their preparations for the new Evo-Stik South League Premier campaign.

Manager Marcus Law confirmed at a special event for season ticket holders today (Saturday) that the Poppies have completed the signing of former Mansfield Town winger Lindon Meikle, who can also play as a striker.

The 29-year-old played against the Poppies in the past for both Eastwood Town and Mansfield and had most recently been at Vanarama National League side Barrow.

Kettering are in action for the first time in pre-season on Tuesday night when they head across the county to take on Brackley Town.