Poppies bring in Berry

Kettering Town have completed another summer signing with the addition of full-back Durrell Berry.

The defender has joined from Torquay United having impressed the Poppies management during a trial spell with the club while he also featured in the second half of Tuesday’s 2-2 pre-season friendly draw at Brackley Town.

The 25-year-old, who started his career at Notts County, has also had spells with Plymouth Argyle, Cheltenham Town, Alfreton Town and Truro City.