Poppies boss Marcus knows he is under the microscope

Marcus Law is well aware that the opinion on him appears to be split amongst the Kettering Town supporters.

Last Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to Stratford Town prompted an angry reaction from sections of the fanbase with some calling for the Poppies manager to be sacked after a stuttering start to the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division campaign.

The Poppies did bounce back on Bank Holiday Monday as second-half goals from Brett Solkhon and Wilson Carvalho saw them overturn a 1-0 half-time deficit and secure a 2-1 success at King’s Lynn Town.

But, after a declaration from the club’s chairman Ritchie Jeune before the season started that promotion was the main aim, the jury seems to be well and truly out on Law.

The Poppies boss, however, is trying to focus on the job with the next test being a tricky trip to Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South outfit Leek Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

And Law knows he and his players will be back under the microscope this weekend.

“Everyone wants to do well in the FA Cup,” the Kettering boss said.

“And, even though we are a small club in reality, at this stage of the competition we are seen as a major scalp and that’s the task that is in front of us at the weekend.

“We will be expected to get a result but it certainly won’t be easy.

“Leek is a very difficult place to go to, I have been there on a number of occasions.

“They are a well-established club and they have played at the highest level of non-League football in the past.

“It’s another very big game for us to go and perform in.

“I know people are looking closely at our results at the moment. I know there are people who want me where I am and I know there are those who want me out.

“I have to be judged on results and the signings I make and, on paper, I think there is a good squad of players in place.

“But all I can do is give my all and ensure there is nothing more I can do to try to bring success to this club.”