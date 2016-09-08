Poppies boss Law still ‘in the market’ for fresh faces

Marcus Law has revealed he is still keen to add further fresh faces to his Kettering Town squad.

The Poppies are currently preparing for a return to Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division action at the weekend when they take on Banbury United at Latimer Park, where they have failed to pick up a win or even score a goal in their three outings there so far this season.

Law’s team go into that game on the back of two wins in a row with the 2-1 success at King’s Lynn Town being followed by a dramatic 3-2 victory at Leek Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The Kettering boss admits he is now happy with what he has available at the attacking end of the pitch following the arrival of the experienced Aaron O’Connor who struck the dramatic stoppage-time winner at Leek on his debut.

But Law says he is “still in the market” as he assess other areas of the team.

“It’s nice to have in-form attacking players to choose from and we will have a close look at it before deciding what team we believe is capable of going and getting the result we want,” Law said ahead of Saturday’s clash.

“But we are still in the market for players and we are specifically looking at the centre of defence and midfield.

“We have a certain criteria of player that we look for and then budget restraints as well and that’s why things don’t always move as quickly as we want them to.

“But we have identified areas that could do with strengthening, even though the standard we have in place already is pretty high.”