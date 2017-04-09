Poppies boss Law pleased with a fine all-round display

Marcus Law hailed a fine all-round display from Kettering Town after they claimed a 3-0 victory over play-off contenders Slough Town at Latimer Park.

After a goalless first half, the Poppies took control after the break as goals from James Brighton, Liam Canavan and Rene Howe wrapped up the points.

Aaron O'Connor gets on the ball for the Poppies

It was Kettering’s third win in a row in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division and the fourth successive game in which they have scored three goals.

And Law believes the way Slough approached the game suited his side.

“I know I have banged on about it numerous times but whenever teams come out and play us toe-to-toe then we fancy ourselves to come out on top,” the Poppies boss said.

“We just haven’t been able to overcome the hurdle of dealing with teams who come here and play for a draw and that has been our big problem this season.

The Poppies bench watches on during the 3-0 victory over Slough

“And that is why we are a team that will end up in seventh or eighth place.

“A lot of people have said about our second-half performance but we didn’t change anything.

“We kept with what we were doing, we competed with a strong side and we concentrated on defending and nullifying our opponents.

“Once we got the first goal, they opened up a bit more and that opened up space for certain players in our team to exploit.

“There were some really good performances. Rene set two up and scored one, Aaron O’Connor was on a different level and there were numerous other good displays.

“It was one of those days when everyone produced a seven out of 10 performance and it paid off for us.”

Kettering are back in action on Tuesday night when they take on Corby Town in the final of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup final at Northampton Town’s Sixfields home.