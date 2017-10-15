Poppies boss Law content with a replay

Marcus Law was content with having a second bite at the cherry after Kettering Town drew 1-1 at Nantwich Town in the fourth qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The two clubs will both be in the hat for the first round draw on Monday evening after a stalemate at the Weaver Stadium.

Michael Richens' shot finds the net to give the Poppies the lead at Nantwich

Michael Richens put the Poppies in front late on in the first half but Nantwich grabbed a deserved equaliser with 15 minutes to go thanks to a fine free-kick from Sean Cooke.

It means the two teams will do battle again at Latimer Park on Tuesday night, by which time they will know what awaits the winners in the first round on the weekend of November 4.

Boss Law conceded Kettering showed few signs of the sort of form that has sent them to the top of the Evo-Stik South League Premier this season and was therefore pleased to see them earn a second chance on home soil.

“If you told me before the game that we were going to put in probably our worst performance of the season then, yes, I would have snatched off your hand for a replay on Tuesday,” the Poppies boss said.

Aaron O'Connor goes on the attack for the Poppies

“It wasn’t a great game and I think the pressure of what the reward is probably got to us when we were hanging on.

“They sent numbers up there when they had nothing to lose but my goalkeeper has only had to make one save.

“We put numerous balls into the box but didn’t work their goalkeeper enough and then when it went to 1-1 and they were coming on, it was us who had one cleared off the line and we looked like we might get in behind them.

“It was a typical cup tie but there was no real quality other than the free-kick for their goal.

“We know we haven’t played well. Out of the 16 or 17 games we have played, that’s not the boys we know.

“When you get to this stage as a non-League club it’s all about getting through and we have seen it out to get another chance.”

The draw for the first round will be screened live on BBC Two on Monday evening from 7pm with Nantwich and the Poppies being ball 56.