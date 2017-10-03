Poppies and Diamonds to make changes for Challenge Cup

Marcus Law and Andy Peaks are set to ring the changes as Kettering Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds head in cup action this evening.

The Poppies make the short trip to Bedford Town while Diamonds host St Neots Town at Hayden Road as they get their respective Evo-Stik South League Bigbetfree.com Challenge Cup campaigns under way.

Law confirmed he will field a “mixed bag” for the Poppies’ first-round clash and he is hopeful that James Brighton will make a return from a knee injury, although he will have a fitness test ahead of the game.

Brett Solkhon is definitely ruled out as the club assess a hamstring problem, which forced him off at half-time in Saturday’s FA Cup third qualifying round success at Basford United.

And Law said: “We will certainly look to give everyone who was on the bench at the weekend a run-out.

“There are others we need to look at so it will be a bit of a mixed bag.

“But it’s another competition we want to try to do well in, we went out early last season and we don’t want that to happen again.”

Peaks is also set to make a number of changes to his Diamonds team for the tie with St Neots.

The only definite absentee will be defender Blaize Punter who suffered an ankle injury during the 2-2 draw at Chalfont St Peter on Saturday.

The Diamonds boss said: “I am going to give a few people an opportunity.

“There are some who need some minutes and there are some who want a chance to impress so they will get that.

“I have enough players and we will still field a strong line-up who will be looking to win the game.”