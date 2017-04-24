Poppies already getting deals done

Marcus Law has revealed two members of the Kettering Town squad have already signed contracts to stay at the club for next season.

The identity of the pair has yet to be confirmed, although the Poppies boss believes the club will soon be making an announcement to kick-off the preparations for the next campaign.

With Kettering’s bid to make it into the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division play-offs falling short, Law has already been turning his attention towards August and the start of the next season.

And while he believes they are now entering “kamikaze season” when it comes to the recruitment process, he insists the Poppies will do all they can to secure their targets.

“We are now into kamikaze season where every man and his dog will be talking and looking to see what they can get for the next one,” Law, who saw his side round off their campaign with a 2-1 success at Banbury United on Saturday, said.

“It’s a situation where I could make an agreement and shake hands with a player but then three weeks down the line they could get a better offer from someone else.

“The club will be making announcements about two of our players who have already signed contracts for next season so that gives us a start.

“And from now on, we will be doing whatever we can to get the players we want for next season.”