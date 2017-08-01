Poppies all set for Tulips test

Marcus Law is ready to get more minutes into “those who need them” as Kettering Town head to Spalding United for their penultimate pre-season friendly tonight (Tuesday).

The Poppies were without a fixture at the weekend with the squad instead going through a full training session on Saturday after they picked up a 2-1 success at Coalville Town last Thursday night.

Law and his players are now heading into the final stages of their pre-season campaign, which will conclude with a friendly at Rushall Olympic on Saturday.

And the Poppies boss said: “We have planned again for tonight to ensure we get more minutes into those who need them.

“We have a couple coming back who will be thrown in there.

“The boys went through a good session on Saturday, they were all together following four games in 10 days. And now we are ready for another game.”

Law, meanwhile, revealed the club are yet to receive confirmation that striker Rene Howe will miss the first three games of the Evo-Stik South League Premier campaign after he was sent off in the recent friendly against Barwell.

The manager insists they will continue to plan for the “worst case scenario” while he also revealed they are still in “discussions” with more potential signings ahead of the big kick-off at Slough Town a week on Saturday.

“We haven’t heard anything more about it yet,” Law said when asked about Howe’s potential suspension.

“You never know for certain until you get the concrete answer but we will obviously work towards the worst case scenario so that we have covered all areas.

“And, as far as recruitment is concerned, we are still in discussions with people and we will be looking to make some progress on that before the end of the week.”