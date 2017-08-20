Perfect Poppies' professional job pleases boss Law

Marcus Law was delighted with a “professional job” as Kettering Town maintained their perfect start to the Evo-Stik South League Premier season with a 3-0 victory over Basingstoke Town at Latimer Park.

Brett Solkhon’s first-half header gave Kettering a 1-0 lead before Rene Howe grabbed his 50th goal for the club with a magnificent chip with 13 minutes to go. And youngster Ben Baker came off the bench to round things off in the first minute of stoppage-time.

Rene Howe savours the moment after he scored his 50th goal for the Poppies to put them 2-0 up

The win made it three in a row for Law’s men while their two home successes have been completed without conceding a goal.

The Poppies now hold one of three 100 per cent records in the division ahead of the bank holiday weekend which will see them head to Kings Langley next Saturday before St Neots Town come to Latimer Park a week tomorrow.

And Law was pleased with another win, even though he felt his team didn’t play as well as they did in the victories over Slough Town and Redditch United.

“To get a win when we haven’t been as good as we were in the other two performances is a reward and it’s something we didn’t do often enough last season,” the Poppies boss said.

“I am pleased with the boys with the effort they have put in. We are nowhere near in terms of doing anything yet but the atmosphere, the attitude and the quality when required is there.

“We struggled to deal with their shape so we got through the half and to come in at 1-0 up when we hadn’t done much was very pleasing.

“But we sorted the tactics out at half-time, we knew where we could exploit them and we got our rewards in the end.

“Rene didn’t have the best of games but when he pulls out something like that, it’s the reason why you keep him on the pitch. It was his 50th goal for the club and he has done it in style.

“It eased the pressure. When it’s 1-0 you are always vulnerable to the counter and they were a young and very fit side and they could have hurt us.

“We have done a professional job and we were very disciplined. I will take a few more of them. We are in a positive place.”

There was some disappointing news for the Poppies ahead of the game as it was confirmed that defender Dominic Langdon has retired from all football due to work commitments.

And, with summer signing Ollie Thorne still out injured, Law conceded it’s an area that has left his team “vulnerable” despite Solkhon and Gary Mulligan impressing at the heart of the defence so far.

“Football at this level is a commitment and people pick up jobs in various areas of the country, which is what Dom has done,” Law added.

“He went away on holiday and he’s had strong reflection with his family.

“We are very disappointed. He had a good pre-season and there’s no doubt in my mind that if he hadn’t gone on holiday he would have got a start.

“But we send him our best wishes and we will always be welcome here.

“Ollie has not come back as quick as we wanted so we are a bit vulnerable in that area and it’s something we need to address.”