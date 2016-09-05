New arrivals show the Poppies are ‘serious’

Marcus Law believes Kettering Town have shown their rivals they are “serious” following their recent moves in the transfer market.

In the past couple of weeks, the Poppies have added Kaid Mohamed and Aaron O’Connor to their attacking arsenal – two players who were in the Football League not that long ago.

Rene Howe heads home Kettering Town's opening goal in the FA Cup win at Leek Town

O’Connor made an immediate impact on Saturday as he came off the bench in the FA Cup first qualifying round tie at Leek Town.

With the match all-square at 2-2, O’Connor missed a late penalty but then fired home a stoppage-time winner as the Poppies moved into today’s (Monday) second qualifying round draw.

Kettering are yet to score a goal at home this season and Law is now hoping that will change when they return to Latimer Park to take on Banbury United in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division next weekend.

“I think the signings we have made with Kaid and Aaron coming in have shown people we are serious,” boss Law said.

Aaron O'Connor couldn't believe it after he missed a penalty but the debutant had the last laugh by grabbing Kettering Town's winner at Leek Town

“We aren’t dillying and dallying around. I recognised the start we had wasn’t good enough and we have moved to address it.

“And it’s clear now that we have the strength in depth if we happen to lose anyone like we did with Rene (Howe) for three games.

“I think our strikeforce now warrants being in the level above but we have to make sure we defend well at key points in matches.

“Now the home supporters just want to see that sort of threat.

“We have looked frightening away from home at times and now we need to produce it in front of our own supporters.”

Law, meanwhile, expressed his delight after securing the signature of the experienced O’Connor who played in the Football League for Stevenage last season.

“Aaron, without going into too much detail, became available in a similar way to Rene Howe last season,” Law added.

“I have known him a long time. In fact, the first time I saw him was at the same stage of the FA Cup when he was playing for Gresley and I was managing at Quorn, which has to be 12 years ago or so.

“So I have always kept in touch with him over the years and I am delighted he has been able to come and join us here.”