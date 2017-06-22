Move to Poppies was the 'right choice' for Milnes

Ben Milnes believes joining Kettering Town was the “right choice” for him.

The midfielder was named both the supporters’ and players’ player of the year at Corby Town last season as they were relegated from the Evo-Stik League Premier.

But he has now chosen to move down the A6003 to join the Poppies who are preparing for a new season in the newly-named Evo-Stik South League Premier.

Milnes’ surprise summer move has sparked some fury amongst Steelmen fans.

And the 25-year-old, who had been offered a new deal at Steel Park, said: “I have spoken to a few clubs over the summer and Corby wanted me to stay as well.

“To be honest, I wanted to play at a higher level than the one Corby are at now and I spoke with Marcus Law and I was really impressed with what he had to say.

“I have seen some comments from Corby fans on social media and all I would say is that Corby were always very good to me, I haven’t got a bad word to say about the club.

“But I have to look after myself and I felt that Kettering was the right choice for me.”

Milnes was part of the Corby side that won the Southern League title in the first of his three seasons at the club, although that was followed by back-to-back relegations.

And he is now hopeful of being part of a team challenging at the right end of the table at Latimer Park.

“I think everyone feels that Kettering should be at the top end of the table and challenging for promotion and I am hoping I can play a part in making sure that happens,” he added.

“I had three seasons at Corby, the first was brilliant when we won the Southern League but the last two have been really tough and I hope I can be part of a team at the right end of the table next season.

“It is a change of scenery for me from a personal point of view and hopefully it will be a successful move.”

