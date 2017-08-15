Meikle wins it for Poppies, Diamonds march on but Steelmen are edged out

Lindon Meikle was the late, late hero as Kettering Town made it two wins out of two in the Evo-Stik South League Premier with a dramatic 1-0 success over Redditch United.

It looked like being a night of frustration for the Poppies who enjoyed the majority of possession at Latimer Park.

But both teams created chances as the game opened up in the second half and it looked to be heading to a stalemate until the final minute of stoppage-time.

A long throw from the right was flicked on by Rene Howe and then Brett Solkhon and man-of-the-match Meikle was there to power the header home and send the Kettering supporters into delirium.

The Poppies will be looking to make it three wins in a row when they host Basingstoke Town at the weekend.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have also made a perfect start in the Evo-Stik South League East after they claimed a comfortable 3-0 success at Thame United.

And it’s been an outstanding start for striker Nabil Shariff who followed up his two goals against Hanwell Town at the weekend with two more in this clash.

He opened the scoring with a curling shot and Diamonds had a firm grip on things when Liam Dolman doubled the lead on 15 minutes following a long throw from Sam Brown.

And the game was up for the hosts five minutes into the second half when Shariff dinked the ball over the goalkeeper.

It means Andy Peaks’ team have six points without conceding a goal as they get ready for an FA Cup preliminary round local derby at Wellingborough Town on Saturday.

Corby Town were unable to follow up their big opening-day success as they went down 2-1 at Spalding United in the Evo-Stik League South.

Goals either side of half-time proved to be the undoing of David Bell’s side.

The Tulips opened the scoring when they were awarded a penalty for handball.

Veteran goalkeeper Paul Bastock saved Jenk Acar’s effort from 12 yards but Gary King followed up to score the rebound.

Spalding doubled their lead when Matt Varley headed home a Lee Beeson corner two minutes into the second half.

Corby battled back into it and Michael Duggan made a superb save to deny Jack McGovern before the Steelmen were thrown a lifeline when Ollie Brown-Hill’s 30-yard free-kick was deflected in.

And they were denied a point at the death when Duggan made another save from Brown-Hill.

The Steelmen will bid to bounce back when they head to Dereham Town in the preliminary round of the FA Cup at the weekend.