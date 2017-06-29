Medals more important than milestones for Poppies legend Solkhon

Brett Solkhon insists winning trophies and promotions with Kettering Town are more important to him than achieving personal milestones.

The Poppies legend has committed himself for another season at Latimer Park as Marcus Law’s team bid for a better campaign than their ninth-placed finish last time out.

Solkhon is now just 30 appearances away from making it 500 in a Kettering shirt after a magnificent career with the club over three spells.

Now 34 years old, Solkhon made his first appearance for the Poppies back in 2003 and, despite breaks away from the club at Corby Town and Brackley Town, he remains a talisman for Kettering and has already achieved legendary status with the supporters.

And, as the early preparations for the new Evo-Stik South League Premier season get under way, the central defender’s focus is solely on achieving more success with the club

“I don’t think anyone expects to be within reach of a milestone like that when they first set out to play football,” Solkhon said.

“If I am able to achieve something like that at Kettering then I will be delighted, of course.

“I have seen a lot of players and managers come and go and I still feel I have a few more years left in me yet.

“I have targets and I am still playing football because I want to win things.

“To reach 500 appearances for the club would be great but my main aim is to win as many trophies and promotions as I can before I call time on it.”

Solkhon was one of four players from last season’s squad to agree a fresh deal for the new campaign after they returned for pre-season training last weekend.

Aaron O’Connor, who finished as top scorer in the last campaign, is also staying on along with Gary Mulligan and defender Dominic Langdon.

Those players agreeing new terms came on the back of Ben Milnes and Michael Richens becoming the club’s first signings of the summer.