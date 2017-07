The Maunsell Cup final between Kettering Town and Northampton Town will be played at Wellingborough Town’s Dog & Duck ground on Saturday (3pm).

The Poppies earned the right for the pre-season clash with the Cobblers when they beat Corby Town on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup final in April.

The Sky Bet League One side will be fielding a first-team squad for the final, which will be the Poppies’ second outing in pre-season this summer.