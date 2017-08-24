Leading scorer O'Connor will not be rushed back

Kettering Town’s excellent start to the season is set to receive another boost with the return of striker Aaron O’Connor.

The Poppies are one of just three sides to boast a 100 per cent record in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division after the first three games.

They have face Kings Langley on Saturday having already beaten Slough, Redditch and Basingstoke in their opening matches.

And they won all those matches without last season’s top scorer O’Connor who has been serving a three-game ban imposed for his behaviour after Kettering’s Maunsell Cup success.

But, even though the experienced forward is now allowed to be selected, boss Marcus Law says he will not be rushed into action – a strong endorsement of those already in possession of a first-team shirt.

“Aaron is available and it poses a few questions for us about how and when we get him involved,” Law said.

“We’ll certainly be bringing him on to the bench and it might be best that starts back as a substitute.

“But he’s been working hard behind the scenes and has been biting at the bit all pre-season. He’s looked sharp.

“It’s a great position for us to be in to bring him into the side after the start we have had.

“To introduce someone of his calibre is massively important.

“He would certainly be starting for most teams at level three so the fact we are contemplating how to get him back in shows how well everyone else has been doing.

“It’s a massive compliment to those players that we don’t have to rush Aaron back in.”

The trip to Kings Langley is part of a bank holiday double header for the Poppies.

After the game in Hertfordshire on Saturday they will then be at home to St Neots Town on Monday afternoon.