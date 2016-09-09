Law wants Poppies to end their Latimer Park blues

Marcus Law wants Kettering Town to end their Latimer Park blues this weekend.

The Poppies are back in Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division action tomorrow (Saturday) when they entertain Banbury United.

Law’s team head into the game on the back of two successive away victories with the Bank Holiday Monday win at King’s Lynn Town being followed by a dramatic 3-2 win at Leek Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup last weekend as debutant Aaron O’Connor grabbed a stoppage-time winner having missed a penalty moments earlier.

But the Poppies have to put things right in front of their own fans.

In three outings, they are yet to score a goal and have picked up just one point from the nine available.

Newly-promoted Banbury arrive at Latimer Park having suffered four league defeats in a row, although they did claim a 3-0 success at Dorchester Town in the FA Cup last weekend.

Poppies boss Law said: “We have to try to replicate our away form at home.

“It’s unfortunate that of our four blips this season, three of them have come in front of our own fans and that’s obviously disappointing because we want to encourage the supporters to keep coming out to back us.

“But if we can do what we have been doing on the road on our own ground then I am sure the fans wouldn’t be as edgy as they are.

“It won’t be easy. Banbury, like most clubs when they are promoted, started the season brightly and then had a little run of defeats.

“But they bounced back well against a team from our division last weekend.

“They have the personnel to change things up, they clearly have tactical nous and they have a manager who knows what he is doing.”

Law, meanwhile, insists his team will provide “questions to answer” for Rushall Olympic a week tomorrow.

The Poppies will travel to take on The Pics in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup after the Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit beat Soham Town Rangers 1-0 in their replay on Tuesday night.

“I know their manager John Allen very well and Rushall is one of those clubs that I have watched develop over the years,” Law added.

“It will be a tough ask. “It’s two teams who play at the same level and it has the makings of a decent game.

“We will certainly have questions for them to answer but they will have likewise for us.”