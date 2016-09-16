Law wants Poppies to be the FA Cup headline-makers

Kettering Town are back on the Emirates FA Cup trail this weekend and Marcus Law is hoping his team can be the ones to make the non-League headlines in this season’s competition.

The Poppies, who have won five out of their six away matches so far this season, including a 3-2 success at Leek Town in the last stage of the FA Cup, head to Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit Rushall Olympic in the second qualifying round tomorrow (Saturday).

Law’s team seem to have found some consistency in the past couple of weeks and are now unbeaten in four matches following an emphatic 5-1 victory at St Neots Town in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division on Tuesday night as Spencer Weir-Daley hit a hat-trick while Nathan Hicks and Wilson Carvalho added the others.

But the Kettering boss is well aware that the mentality changes for knockout football, although he believes his team’s form on the road will ensure they are in a confident mood for a tricky test.

“Our away record will pose questions for any opposition at the moment,” Law said.

“The mentality changes a bit for the FA Cup because everyone is hoping to be in the next round for the finances it brings and the possibilities of going even further.

“It’s going to be a tough game because they have started their season pretty well but we aren’t doing that badly ourselves. It’s set up nicely.

“The fact is, a non-League team will be in the first round proper and one may even get into the third round.

“Every team is hoping it will be them and we are certainly no different.”

The Poppies will be checking up on a few injuries ahead of the tie.

Aaron O’Connor missed the win at St Neots after suffering an injury late on in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Banbury United at Latimer Park while the likes of Dom Langdon, Brett Solkhon and Gary Mulligan also took knocks in midweek.

Law said: “Aaron picked up a knock towards the end of the game last Saturday. It wasn’t quite right so we left him out as a precaution on Tuesday, knowing that we had the game coming up this weekend.

“We will be working with him to try to ensure he is fit for the game at Rushall.

“Dom came off with a head injury at St Neots, Brett was feeling his Achilles and Gary took a whack on his calf.

“So there are a few knocks for us to check up on.”

Ben Stephens and Callum Westwood are facing another four weeks on the sidelines with their respective injuries.