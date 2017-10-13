Law staying wary as Poppies go for FA Cup glory

Kettering Town and Nantwich Town will both be eyeing up a huge opportunity when they collide in the fourth qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup tomorrow (Saturday).

The prize for the winners will be a place alongside the Sky Bet League One and Two clubs in the first round proper draw on Monday.

The Poppies have enjoyed a superb start to the new season and currently sit on top of the Evo-Stik South League Premier table, even though they were held to a 0-0 draw at Biggleswade Town on Tuesday night.

And Marcus Law’s team are likely to head to Cheshire as favourites this weekend.

Nantwich currently sit in 22nd place in the Evo-Stik League Premier after a tough start to the new campaign but they did dump Vanarama National League North side Nuneaton Town out in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

And Law is taking nothing for granted as he bids to guide Kettering into the first round for the first time in six years.

“It’s cup football,” the Poppies boss said.

“They (Nantwich) have had a good rest and I am sure they will have watched us over the past couple of weeks just like we have with them as part of the preparation.

“The effort levels always go up because it’s the FA Cup.

“Every season you see teams playing above themselves because of this competition and last year it was Lincoln City who stole the show.

“It just goes to show what can happen and we all want to be a part of it.”

The Poppies have enjoyed another good week with a 5-0 demolition of Merthyr Town last Saturday being followed by the goalless draw at Biggleswade in midweek.

And Law simply wants his players to keep doing what they have been doing in the first couple of months of the season.

“From our point of view, we just have to focus on doing what we have been doing up until now,” Law added.

“If we go out there and perform like we can then we will give ourselves a good chance.

“We need to go about our business like we have done in the first 16 games and we will be doing all we can to make sure we get through.”

Should the Poppies be victorious on Saturday then they will be included in the draw for the first round proper, which will be made live on BBC Two from 7pm on Monday evening