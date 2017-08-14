Law: Poppies set the bar at Slough

Marcus Law felt Kettering Town “set the bar” with their performance in Saturday’s opening-day success at Slough Town.

The Poppies claimed a fine 2-1 victory at Arbour Park with captain Brett Solkhon heading them in front while Ben Milnes doubled their advantage late on before James Dobson pulled one back for the hosts with a fine stoppage-time strike.

Kettering are now turning their attention to tomorrow (Tuesday) night’s first home game of the Evo-Stik South League Premier season when they take on Redditch United, who beat Dunstable Town 5-0 on Saturday, at Latimer Park.

Law felt his team did a good job of taking their strong finish to pre-season into the first day of the league campaign.

And he was particularly pleased that the Poppies produced a decent defensive display.

“We have set the bar when it comes to the level of performance and the work ethic,” the Kettering manager said.

“But, to be fair, that has been the way it has been since the first training session during the summer.

“We have carried the work done in pre-season into the season and I thought we looked difficult to score against on Saturday.

“The goal they scored was an absolute pearler but chance-for-chance we had a lot more.

“So the way we went about our business was excellent and we have just got to carry that on. We have set our own standards now.”