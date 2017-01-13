Law: Poppies have four cup finals in 10 days

Marcus Law believes Kettering Town are heading into “four cup finals in 10 days”.

The Poppies are nine points off the play-off places in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division as they gear up for tomorrow’s (Saturday) trip to Dunstable Town.

That is followed by a clash at current leaders Leamington next Tuesday night before home encounters with play-off contenders Merthyr Town and Frome Town follow on.

With the margin for error so small, Law knows his team must try to keep their recent good form going.

And he believes things will be “interesting” if his players hit the points target he has set for them for the remainder of what looks like being a pivotal month in their quest to threaten the top five.

“We have got four cup finals in 10 days,” Law said.

“And we have to concentrate on Dunstable first and foremost because what happens there will determine what happens in the future, we are in that sort of situation at the moment.

“For us, the next game is the biggest and that’s the way it is going to be for us for the rest of the season.

“Obviously we can only control what we do and we have to keep this form going.

“If we continue to be a threat going forward like we have been in recent matches then we will always be in without a shout of winning matches.

“We have to maintain the work-rate we have shown and continue to grind out results, which is an area we have improved in.

“We have got to play teams in and around us and they are all playing each other over the next few weeks so we will see how the table lies after we have played at Hayes in our last game of the month.

“If we hit the points target I have set for the players then I think it will be interesting.”

Law is hoping to have Gary Mulligan available again after the midfielder missed last weekend’s 2-1 win over Basingstoke Town due to illness.

The Poppies’ final game of January, meanwhile, has been put back 24 hours.

They had been due to visit Hayes & Yeading United on Saturday, January 28 but instead will play them a day later at Beaconsfield SYCOB’s home ground on Sunday, January 29 (1pm kick-off).