Law pleased with Poppies’ late fightback

Marcus Law was pleased to see Kettering Town fight back to kick-off the new year with a 3-2 success at Cambridge City.

But the Poppies boss admitted he wants to see his team make life easier for themselves in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division.

The Poppies celebrate Aaron O'Connor's equaliser

Kettering found themselves 2-0 down inside 20 minutes as goals from Ryan Sharman and Matthew Stevens gave struggling Cambridge a perfect start.

Liam Canavan pulled one back before half-time and, after the recalled Paul White had made a couple of fine saves in the second half, the Poppies snatched the points with Aaron O’Connor’s equaliser being followed by Rene Howe’s dramatic winner.

Kettering remain nine points off the play-off places ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Basingstoke Town.

But Law was just pleased to see his team hit back after their slow start yesterday (Monday).

Liam Canavan scores the Poppies' first goal at Cambridge

The Poppies boss said: “After the non-entity of the game against King’s Lynn on Boxing Day, I think we went to the other end of the spectrum when it comes to entertainment!

“We started poorly and we really struggled in the first 20. We were 2-0 down after a couple of bad mistakes and I was just thinking ‘here we go again’.

“But from then on we worked our way back into the game and that was pleasing.

“If there’s anything to be applauded it is the way we dug in, even when we weren’t performing at our best.

“Paul White has produced a fantastic save to keep it at 2-1 and With 15 minutes to go, I was thinking one goal really wouldn’t be enough for us.

“We needed two so we put Liam Bateman and Wilson Carvalho into it and we changed the shape and I think it worked for us.

“It was relentless pressure towards the end and we found a way through. And when you have players like Aaron and Rene in good form you know you will always have a chance of getting a goal.

“Rene, in particular, was very good for us. He really rolled his sleeves up and led from the front and I was delighted he got the winner.

“It’s pleasing to come back and win like that but I do wish we had made life a bit easier for ourselves earlier in the game.”

White was recalled between the sticks with Dean Snedker dropping to the bench.

And Law revealed the goalkeeper situation is one he may have to look at if he is to strengthen his squad in other areas for the run-in.

“The goalkeeper situation is difficult because we have two excellent keepers and I am not sure I can’t carry both of them if I want to release some of the budget to strengthen in other areas,” he added.

“We have brought Paul down from another area of the country to play for us and he was in the team until he got injured and then Dean came in and didn’t let us down.

“It’s a situation we will look at over the next couple of weeks.”