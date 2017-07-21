Law now focused on minutes for his Poppies

Marcus Law is focused on getting minutes into his players after Kettering Town’s busy pre-season friendly programme got under way this week.

The Poppies’ first match action of the summer saw them fight back from going 2-0 down early on to earn a 2-2 draw at Vanarama National League North side Brackley Town on Tuesday night.

The Poppies celebrate Ben Baker's goal at Bugbrooke

Lee Ndlovu’s brace for the hosts was cancelled out by Aaron O’Connor and a penalty from summer signing Rhys Hoenes.

A young Poppies squad then sealed a 4-3 success at UCL Division One side Bugbrooke last night (Thursday) with Ben Baker, Dan Camecho, Kelvin Osiamo and Tommy Orumwense on target.

But Law and his players are now preparing for Saturday’s NFA Maunsell Cup final against Northampton Town, which is being played at Wellingborough Town’s Dog & Duck ground (3pm).

And the Poppies boss said: “It was a good workout on Tuesday.

Marcus Law and the Poppies management team watch on at Bugbrooke

“You never look too much into pre-season because you never know where you are in terms of fitness levels and match time compared to others.

“We were up against an accomplished National League North side who were playing their third friendly while we were playing our first.

“I actually thought we started quite brightly but we then looked rusty but got ourselves back into the game and then the two teams nullified each other for the rest of it despite plenty of endeavour.

“From now, it’s all about the minutes and getting the players that time on the pitch.

“The Northampton game is slightly different because it’s an official FA fixture so that means that eight players will be guaranteed 90 minutes.

“But we have planned for that. We have had three-and-a-half weeks of tough training and now we go into two weeks where it will be game-after-game and then that will lead us into the final stages of pre-season where we will have everyone ready for 90 minutes of football.”

Law, who completed the signing of former Torquay United full-back Durrell Berry this week, remains in the market for further players to add to his squad before the season starts on August 12.

And he again admitted there is one area of the squad that remains a priority.

“It’s a crazy period as far as that is concerned,” Law added.

“There are players who are with us who are trying to earn something and there are lads training with us who will be looking for deals at higher levels as well.

“But we are always on the button and we are still looking to address one particular area of the team and that is our priority at the moment.

“We are raiding our contacts books to see what we might be able to pick up so that we can rectify that problem.”