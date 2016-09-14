Law left delighted with his five-star Poppies

Marcus Law hailed a fine “all-round performance” as Kettering Town claimed a thumping victory at St Neots Town.

The Poppies made it five wins from six away matches in all competitions this season with a decisive 5-1 success as Spencer Weir-Daley hit a hat-trick while Nathan Hicks and Wilson Carvalho added the other goals.

Nathan Hicks celebrates scoring for the Poppies against St Neots

Kettering, who have moved up to seventh in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division, are now unbeaten in four matches are they begin to turn their attention to Saturday’s FA Cup second qualifying round clash at Rushall Olympic.

And while boss Law was delighted with his team’s display last night (Tuesday) he knows they will need to address their home form as they remain without a victory at Latimer Park so far this season.

“We were very much at it and it was very enjoyable to watch, especially in the first half,” the Poppies manager said.

“I think everyone from the goalkeeper to the number 11 had an input in at least one of our goals.

The Kettering players celebrate one of their goals with the travelling fans at St Neots

“It was just a very good all-round performance and we are comfortable away from home at the present time.

“Everyone is wondering why we are not doing it at home and I think it’s probably because people have seen our form there in the past and now they are quite happy to turn up at Burton Latimer and earn a draw.

“That’s something that teams at any level have to deal with sometimes because teams are happy to go to away grounds, sit back and make sure they give you nothing.

“It is difficult but we have to start dealing with it and come up with a solution to the problem. Certainly cutting out the individual errors would be a good place to start.”

Law, meanwhile, was full of praise for hat-trick hero Weir-Daley following last night’s win.

“That’s why we brought Spencer in last season,” he added.

“He is a proven goalscorer and if you give him the service, he will do it for you.

“It’s perhaps been a bit harder for him at home because of the way teams set up but away from home, he has been on fire and, even when he’s not scoring, he is making a big contribution.

“We didn’t have Aaron O’Connor available because of a knock so it’s great that others have stepped up again to ensure there is good competition for places.”

Don’t miss a full preview of the Poppies’ FA Cup clash at Rushall Olympic in Thursday’s Northamptonshire Telegraph