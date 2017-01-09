Law keen to strength for Poppies’ key spell

Marcus Law has admitted he would like to strengthen his Kettering Town squad for the run in, as long as the “right player” can be found.

The Poppies maintained their recent good form with a 2-1 victory over Basingstoke Town at Latimer Park on Saturday thanks to first-half goals from Paul Malone and Rene Howe.

Marcus Law (left) and his backroom staff talk things over following the Poppies' success at the weekend

Law’s team are still eight points off the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division play-offs with the manager insisting the remaining five games this month will go a long way to deciding whether they are able to launch a late push for a top-five finish.

The key period is approaching with the Poppies’ trip to Dunstable Town next weekend beginning a run of four matches in 10 days, three of them against teams above them.

And when asked about any potential incomings, Kettering manager Law said: “We have got discussions going on but it has to be the right player and everything must be done within budget as well.

“At the same time, if we are going to make a push then we need everyone biting at the bit.

“Come next Saturday, we will be going into a spell of four matches in 10 days and that’s where we will have to box clever.

“But with the position we are in, it’s always the next game which is the most important because we have to keep picking up points.”

The Poppies’ trip to Dunstable is followed by a midweek clash at current leaders Leamington before home matches against Merthyr Town, who are third, and Frome Town, in sixth, come after those.