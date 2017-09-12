Law keen to see Poppies bounce back

Marcus Law insists Kettering Town are focused on bouncing back from their first loss of the season quickly as they prepare for a third away game in a row at St Ives Town tonight (Tuesday).

The Poppies’ run of six successive wins at the start of the season was ended as they went down 3-1 at Weymouth at the weekend.

But Law is hoping his players can respond in the best possible away this evening against a St Ives side who haven’t won in the league since claiming a 1-0 success at Weymouth on the opening day of the season.

“We have got to bounce back and that’s all we are focused on,” the Poppies boss said.

“It’s a quick opportunity to get back on track and that’s all that the players were talking about on the journey back on Saturday.

“It was disappointing at the weekend, of course. I think anyone who watched the game will know we were perhaps a bit unfortunate not to score an equaliser in the second half.

“But it’s gone. We know the reasons why we didn’t get any points and we have to put it right.

“So we will go about our business and we will try to put it behind us straight away.”

Law, meanwhile, says he will “look at his squad” when it comes to selection for tonight.

James Brighton went off with an injury at the weekend while Mathew Stevens made an impact from the bench and had a header ruled out for offside.

“We will have a look at the squad and see how people have come through the game at the weekend and make some decisions,” Law added.

“The substitutes who came on made an impact and have put themselves in the equation.”